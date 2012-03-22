MUMBAI, March 22 India's top sugar producing Maharashtra state is likely to see a nearly 17 percent drop in output in the next marketing year beginning from October as water scarcity is deterring farmers from cane cultivation, state government officials told Reuters.

Lower output in the state will trim the world's top consumer's total production and subsequently surplus available for exports in 2012/13.

"Water scarcity is severe in many part of the state. It didn't allow many farmers to cultivate cane despite good prices," said a senior official at the state's farm department, who declined to be named.

Cane acreage in the state is unlikely to rise above 850,000 hectares for the 2012/13 season, compared with 1.02 million hectares planted for the current crushing season, said the official, adding sugar production will fall in the same proportion.

Maharashtra sugar commissioner's office estimate has suggested the state would produce 8.9 million tonnes sugar in the current sugar year ending September, while India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes in total.

The country's consumption is pegged at around 22 million tonnes and it has so far allowed unrestricted exports of 2 million tonnes for the 2011/12 year.

Federal ministers are scheduled to meet on March 26 to discuss the possibility of further exports.

"The area is likely to be lower in all regions of the state. A sharp fall is expected in Marathwada region, where people are struggling to get drinking water," said an official at the state's Sugar Commissioner's office.

Cane is a perennial water intensive crop and usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting, depending on the variety and planting season.

Farmers in Marathawada, the central part of the state, depend on water supply from Jayakwadi dam, which is currently holding only 22 percent of its capacity against 45 percent a year ago.

Cane planting for next season is nearly completed and the exact acreage will be available next month, said the official at Sugar Commissioner's office.

"Based on the cultivation trend it is certain that production will be lower next year. But we have to look at yields as well," said an official at Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation.

"Water shortage is there. If monsoon arrival is delayed, it will affect yields."

A drought in 2009 slashed the country's sugar output and forced it to make big purchases in the overseas markets, pushing up raw sugar futures to 30-year highs. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)