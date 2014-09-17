A Kashmiri worker walks down from the sacks of sugar inside a government godown in Srinagar September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

MUMBAI India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a surplus for the fifth straight year despite erratic rainfall in key growing areas, a leading industry body said on Wednesday.

The south Asian country is likely to produce 25 million tonnes to 25.5 million tonnes in 2014/15 year starting Oct. 1, compared with local demand of about 23 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

The surplus production could depress local prices and increase losses of debt-ridden sugar mills, prompting the country to maintain exports to trim rising inventory.

