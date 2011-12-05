NEW DELHI Dec 5 Indian sugar mills have produced 2.2 million tonnes of sugar between Oct.1 and Nov. 30, a leading industry body said on Monday, 22.2 percent more than a year earlier.

On Monday, India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of sugar exports under open general licence (OGL).

Trade and government officials believe India's sugar mills will produce 25-26 million tonnes of sugar in the current sugar year that began on Oct. 1. The domestic demand hovers around 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)