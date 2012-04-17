April 17 India produced 24.63 million tonnes of sugar between Oct 1 and April 15, up 13.3 percent from the year ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

It said output in the western state of Maharashtra was at 8.5 million tonnes, up 9 percent on a year ago while that from Uttar Pradesh state was at 6.9 million tonnes, up 18 percent.

India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011 -- higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)