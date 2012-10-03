NEW DELHI Oct 3 India's sugar output is unlikely to fall below 23 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season that began on Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

"This is an initial estimate and production will not fall below 23 million tonnes. It will rather go up," Thomas told reporters after a meeting of officials of leading sugar producing states.

Thomas said the government prefers to have a steady policy on exports and does not favour a 'switch on and switch off policy'.

India is the second-biggest sugar producer and top consumer of sugar.

