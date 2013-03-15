MUMBAI, March 15 India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 year ending on Sept. 30, higher than the previous estimate of 24.3 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Friday.

Indian sugar mills produced 21.05 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March. 15, down 1 percent from a year ago, the industry body said.

Sugar mills have started closing their operations due to lower cane supplies, it said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)