MUMBAI May 3 Indian sugar mills produced 24.52 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1, 2012 and April 30, about 3 percent less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Friday.

Top producing Maharashtra state churned out 8 million tonnes during the period, about 10 percent lower than a year earlier, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Output from Uttar Pradesh, the second-biggest producer, reached 7.43 million tonnes, 7 percent higher from a year earlier.

India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, ISMA said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)