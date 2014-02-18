MUMBAI Feb 18 Indian sugar mills produced 14.37 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, over 13 percent lower than a year earlier, a producers' body said on Tuesday, hurt by delays in cane crushing.

Cane crushing was delayed by nearly a month due to a price row between mills and cane growers in the world's biggest sugar consumer.

Indian mills have exported 850,000 tonnes sugar by the end of January, including 450,000 tonnes raw sugar, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The association said mills have produced 800,000 tonnes raw sugar by the end of January and can produce another 1 million tonnes in the remaining crushing season.

India granted a subsidy for raw sugar output to tackle a chronic surplus of the refined product, in a move that is likely to boost exports of raws by the second-biggest producer after Brazil and put downward pressure on world prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Supriya Kurane)