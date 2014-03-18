MUMBAI, March 18 Indian sugar mills produced 19.4 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, down 8 percent from a year earlier, hurt by delays in cane crushing, a producers body said on Tuesday.

Cane crushing was delayed by nearly a month due to a price row between mills and cane growers in the world's biggest sugar consumer.

Indian mills have produced 1.1 million tonnes raw sugar by the end of February, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The association said mills exported 600,000 tonnes raw sugar and 520,000 tonnes white sugar by the end of February.

India granted a subsidy for raw sugar output to tackle a chronic surplus of the refined product, a move likely to boost exports of raws by the second-biggest producer after Brazil and put downward pressure on world prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)