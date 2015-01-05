MUMBAI Jan 5 Indian sugar mills produced 7.5 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, over 27 percent higher than a year earlier as crushing in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh started a week in advance, a producers' body said on Monday.

Sugar prices are continuously falling due to higher production and mills are not able to pay stipulated cane price to farmers, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

ISMA expects the 2014/15 sugar output to be 25 million tonnes to 25.5 million tonnes compared with 24.4 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)