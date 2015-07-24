MUMBAI, July 24 India, the world's second
biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is likely to churn out a
surplus for the sixth straight year despite erratic rainfall in
key growing areas, a leading industry body said in its
preliminary estimate on Friday.
The south Asian country is likely to produce 28 million
tonnes in the 2015/16 year starting Oct. 1, compared with local
demand of about 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association said in a statement.
In the current season, the country is likely to produce 28.3
million tonnes sugar, it said.
The surplus production could depress local prices and
increase losses of debt-ridden sugar mills, prompting the
country to maintain exports to trim rising inventory.
The production of top producing western state of Maharashtra
could drop 7.6 percent to 9.7 million tonnes due to scanty rains
in cane growing areas, it said.
In the second biggest sugar producing northern state of
Uttar Pradesh, production could rise 3.5 percent to 7.35 million
tonnes. The country is likely to start the new season with a
carry-forward stock of 10.2 million tonnes.
The area under sugar cane is largely unchanged at around
5.36 million hectares for the next season, it said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)