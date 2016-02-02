MUMBAI Feb 2 Indian sugar mills produced 14.3 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, about 4.6 percent higher than a year earlier as crushing started few weeks in advance, a producers' body said on Tuesday.

The country's top producing western state of Maharashtra has produced 5.44 million tonnes during the period, while northern state of Uttar Pradesh has churned out 3.62 million tonnes.

The world's biggest consumer is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2015/16, down from 28.3 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)