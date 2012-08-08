NEW DELHI Aug 8 India is expected to have an opening sugar stocks of 7.0 million tonnes in the new season from Oct. 1 as compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The expectations reflect the industry's confidence in continuing sugar exports from the world's second-biggest producer after Brazil.

India, the world's top consumer of the sweetener, consumes about 22 million tonnes each year.

The sugar output is expected to top 26 million tonnes in the current year to September, up by 6.6 percent from 24.4 million tonnes in the previous year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)