* Oct. 1 sugar stocks seen up 27.3 pct y/y

* Monsoon rains mixed over cane areas so far

* Government considers export curbs (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Aug 8 India's sugar industry on Wednesday gave an upbeat assessment of next year's production despite a drought as it tried to avoid export curbs which government sources said New Delhi is contemplating as part of steps to bolster domestic supplies.

India, the world's top sugar consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, has also started discussing dropping a 10 percent import duty to calm local prices although traders and analysts do not see India tiptoeing to imports for now.

Government sources on Tuesday said India was considering export curbs as it wanted to keep a lid on domestic prices due to drought. India's benchmark sugar futures have surged more than 22 percent since January.

As India faces a cycle of boom and shortage of sugar almost every three years, mills juggle between exports and imports.

After exporting 2.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2010/11 season, overseas sales are expected to total 3.5-4.0 million tonnes in the current season to September.

In the 2012/13 season, mills are set to export for the third year in a row as India will have surplus sugar despite the drought, Gautam Goel, president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a producers' body, told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There will certainly be surplus sugar production in the next season too. India will need to continue to be a net exporter of sugar in the 2012/13 season," Goel said.

He forecast 2.5-3.0 million tonnes of exports for the new sugar year from Oct. 1, 2012.

India's sugar output is expected to top 26 million tonnes in the current 2011/12 year despite the weak monsoon, up from 24.4 million tonnes in the previous year, ISMA said, generating surplus stocks for the new season.

Government sources said mills have produced 25.9 million tonnes of sugar so far in the current 2011/12 year and some mills are still crushing cane.

India is expected to have opening stocks of 7.0 million tonnes on Oct. 1 as compared with 5.5 million tonnes a year ago, Goel said, promising a healthy supply situation at the start of the new sugar year.

OUTPUT BY STATE

India's 2012/13 sugar output is estimated at 25 million tonnes, Goel said. Demand is usually about 22 million tonnes.

ISMA has downgraded its sugar output estimate for western Maharashtra state, the biggest sugar producing province, to 7.6 million tonnes for 2012/13 compared with 8.9 million tonnes for 2011/12.

It has estimated a lower output of 3.0 million tonnes for southern Karnataka state for the next year, down from 3.8 million tonnes in 2011/12.

"The loss in production in Maharashtra and Karnataka due to deficient monsoon rains will get compensated by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," said Abinash Verma, director general of ISMA.

ISMA forecast higher sugar output in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, another leading producing province, and expected 7.8 million tonnes output in 2012/13 as against 7.0 million tonnes in 2011/12.

India's monsoon season is forecast to produce a drought in 2012, the first in three years, as the rains in cane growing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have been deficient, but the sturdy crop received rains at regular intervals in Uttar Pradesh and southern Tamil Nadu state.

The lion's share of India's sugar production is shared by these four states.

"We are not going to import next year, rather there will be a strong reason to export," Verma said.

Hit by the worst drought in nearly four decades, India had to import sugar in the 2009/10 season, sending global prices to 30-year highs. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)