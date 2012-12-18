MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian sugar mills produced 4.9
million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2
percent from a year earlier, a statement from a leading industry
body said on Tuesday.
The top producing western state of Maharashtra churned out
1.88 million tonnes during the period, slightly higher than 1.83
million tonnes produced a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said.
Output in second-biggest producer Uttar Pradesh fell 20
percent on year to 1 million tonnes due to a delay in crushing,
but was compensated by higher production in southern states like
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.
India is set to produce surplus sugar for a third straight
year in a row in 2012/13 with production of 24 million tonnes
surpassing annual local demand of around 22.5 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)