MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian sugar mills produced 4.9 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, up 2 percent from a year earlier, a statement from a leading industry body said on Tuesday.

The top producing western state of Maharashtra churned out 1.88 million tonnes during the period, slightly higher than 1.83 million tonnes produced a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

Output in second-biggest producer Uttar Pradesh fell 20 percent on year to 1 million tonnes due to a delay in crushing, but was compensated by higher production in southern states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.

India is set to produce surplus sugar for a third straight year in a row in 2012/13 with production of 24 million tonnes surpassing annual local demand of around 22.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)