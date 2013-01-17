BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
MUMBAI Jan 17 India's sugar output rose 3 percent to 10.8 million tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the season beginning October, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
Sugar mills in India, the world's top consumer of the sweetener, are expected to churn out 24 million tonnes in 2012/13, down from 26 million tonnes in the previous year, but higher than about 22 million tonnes of local consumption.
On Oct. 1, 2012, when the current season began, carryover stocks from the previous season were at about 6.5 million tonnes.
Surplus output will help India export sugar for the third straight year.
Output between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15 in the biggest sugar producing state of Maharashtra was at 3.77 million tonnes, followed by 2.75 million tonnes in Uttar Pradesh state, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6