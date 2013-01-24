MUMBAI Jan 24 India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2012/13 year ending in September, slightly higher than previous forecast of 24 million tonnes, a leading industry body said on Thursday.

The country's second biggest sugar producing Uttar Pradesh state is likely to churn out 8.1 million tonnes sugar this year, against earlier estimate of 7.9 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)