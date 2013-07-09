MUMBAI, July 9 India's sugar output in the
2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop by
5.2 percent from a year ago to 23.7 million tonnes as a drought
in the top producing state cut area under cane plantation, a
leading industry body said on Tuesday.
Production in the current year is estimated at 25 million
tonnes, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.
"It is estimated that Uttar Pradesh will have record high
sugarcane acreage....however, due to drought in Maharashtra last
year, there has seen lower cane sowing there," the industry body
said in a statement.
India is the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener and
the second biggest producer after Brazil.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)