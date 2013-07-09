MUMBAI, July 9 India's sugar output in the 2013/14 marketing year beginning October is likely to drop by 5.2 percent from a year ago to 23.7 million tonnes as a drought in the top producing state cut area under cane plantation, a leading industry body said on Tuesday.

Production in the current year is estimated at 25 million tonnes, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement.

"It is estimated that Uttar Pradesh will have record high sugarcane acreage....however, due to drought in Maharashtra last year, there has seen lower cane sowing there," the industry body said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener and the second biggest producer after Brazil. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)