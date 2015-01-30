NEW DELHI Jan 30 India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending on Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent higher than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

Higher production in the western state of Maharashtra and southern Karnataka state prompted an upward revision in output, A Vellayan, president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) told reporters.

The ISMA had earlier forecast output of 25 million tonnes to 25.5 million tonnes for the current season. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)