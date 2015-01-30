(Adds quotes, details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Jan 30 India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current season ending on Sept. 30, as much as 4 percent higher than an earlier estimate, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

A fifth straight year of surplus production by the world's biggest sugar consumer has depressed local prices.

They could fall further unless the government provides incentives for raw sugar exports, A. Vellayan, president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said.

"The exports incentive should be announced as early as possible as Thailand and Pakistan have already done so," he said.

Thailand and Pakistan compete with India to sell raw sugar to Asian and African refineries for conversion into whites.

Government sources earlier this month said India was considering giving 4,000 rupees a tonne in subsidies for raw sugar exports, up from 3,300 rupees last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has yet to approve the plan.

Incentives assisted Indian raw sugar exports last year and mills have been waiting for news of this year's subsidy since the start of the crushing season in October.

Industry officials say the delay could halve India's raw sugar exports in 2014/15.

The ISMA earlier forecast output of 25 million to 25.5 million tonnes. But higher production in the western state of Maharashtra and southern Karnataka state prompted an upward revision, Vellayan said.

The ISMA has pegged local consumption for the year at 24.7 million to 24.8 million tonnes.

CANE ARREARS

The production hangover is likely to continue into the season with opening stock of 7.5 million tonnes on Oct. 1 unless sugar mills manage to export significant quantities, Tarun Sawhney, vice-president of the ISMA said.

The mills are struggling to pay the cane price that the government has fixed to farmers as sugar prices have fallen to their lowest level in three years.

Cane arrears have risen to 110 billion rupees and they could surpass last year's record 130 billion unless sugar prices recover, he said. (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by John Stonestreet)