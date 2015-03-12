By Rajendra Jadhav
PUNE, India, March 12 India's sugar output could
rise nearly 2 percent this year from a previous forecast, as
production in top-producing state Maharashtra is expected to hit
a record high, trade and government officials said on Thursday.
India's sugar output is expected to reach 26.5 million
tonnes in the year to September 2015, half a million tonnes more
than a previous forecast of a leading industry body, Yatin
Wadhwana, managing director of Sucden India, said at the India
Sugar Forum conference.
"Production in Maharashtra and Karnataka would be higher
than our earlier estimates. It will push overall production
above 26.5 million tonnes," Wadhwana said referring to the two
leading sugar producing states.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a body of private
millers, has forecast this year's output at 26 million tonnes
against 24.4 million in the previous year.
Higher output in Maharashtra is expected to offset any drop
in production from Uttar Pradesh, the second-biggest sugar
producing state.
"Availability of cane in the state (Maharashtra) is higher
than what we had thought. We will produce over 10 million tonnes
sugar this year," Bipin Sharma, Maharashtra's
sugar commissioner, told Reuters.
Maharashtra was earlier expected to produce 9.3 million
tonnes.
Surplus output will put further pressure on mills as demand
from local and overseas buyers is quite weak, said Kamal Jain,
managing director of brokerage Kamal Jain Trading Services.
Higher output will add pressure on local prices, which are
ruling near their lowest level in 4-1/2 years.
It could also hit margins of millers such as Bajaj
Hindusthan Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
A sharp drop in Brazil's currency the real has thwarted
India's efforts to increase raw sugar exports despite New
Delhi's decision to give an incentive to boost shipments.
