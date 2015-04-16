MUMBAI, April 16 India, the world's biggest
sugar consumer, is likely to produce 27 million tonnes of the
sweetener in 2014/15, up nearly 2 percent from the previous
estimate, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
Higher production will depress local prices further and
increase cane arrears that have already risen to a record 193
billion rupees ($3.10 billion).
"Around 290 sugar mills are still continuing their crushing
operations. It seems the country would produce over 27 million
tonnes in the current season," the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
In March, the industry body said it was expecting production
to touch 26.5 million tonnes in the marketing year ending
September 30, higher than the last marketing year's output of
24.4 million tonnes.
In September 2014, ISMA had predicted sugar output of
between 25 million tonnes and 25.5 million tonnes. The current
estimate of 27 million tonnes is as much as 8 percent higher
than its September forecast.
By mid-April mills had produced 26.4 million tonnes sugar,
up nearly 14 percent from last year, ISMA said.
The surplus production for the fifth straight year has
increased inventory and the country is likely to start the next
marketing year in October with a carry forward stock of 9
million tonnes, it said.
($1 = 62.3000 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)