MUMBAI Nov 14 India's sugar futures were trading nearly flat as extended profit taking at higher level offset gains due to supply disruptions following the delay in cane crushing in key growing areas, dealers said.

* The key December sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) provisionally closed marginally up at 2,857 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 23 rupees to 2,863 rupees ($57.11) per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures touched the 8-1/2 month high at 2,946 rupees per 100 kg on last Friday.

* "Though supply situation is expected to improve following the end of farmers' agitation in Maharashtra, the situation in UP remains same," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price has delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes exports under open general licence (OGL) scheme in three tranches in 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 50.125 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)