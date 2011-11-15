MUMBAI Nov 15 Sugar prices in India, both in futures and spot market, rose on a delay in cane crushing and on hopes that the government will allow the first tranche of exports by the end of this week, dealers said.

* India could decide whether to allow more sugar exports at a meeting of a panel of ministers likely to be held on Nov. 16 or 17, Food Minister K.V. Thomas has said.

* "Everybody expects that the government will allow sugar export by the end of this week and is supporting the prices," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price has delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

* Though the situation has improved in Maharashtra, however, in Uttar Pradesh, the situation remains unchanged.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.63 percent higher at 2,874 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 6 rupees to 2,869 Indian rupees ($57.029) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes exports under open general licence (OGL) scheme in three tranches in 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price has delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. (1$ = 50.290 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)