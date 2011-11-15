MUMBAI Nov 15 Sugar prices in India, both
in futures and spot market, rose on a delay in cane crushing and
on hopes that the government will allow the first tranche of
exports by the end of this week, dealers said.
* India could decide whether to allow more sugar exports at
a meeting of a panel of ministers likely to be held on Nov. 16
or 17, Food Minister K.V. Thomas has said.
* "Everybody expects that the government will allow sugar
export by the end of this week and is supporting the prices,"
said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price
has delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
* Though the situation has improved in Maharashtra, however,
in Uttar Pradesh, the situation remains unchanged.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.63 percent higher at
2,874 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur, a key market in top producing Maharashtra
state, the most traded S-variety rose 6 rupees to 2,869 Indian
rupees ($57.029) per 100 kg.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes exports under open general licence (OGL) scheme
in three tranches in 2010/11 year that ended in September.
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. (1$ = 50.290 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)