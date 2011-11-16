MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian sugar rose more than one percent on Wednesday on hopes the government will decide on exports this week and as supplies from the new season cane crop have been delayed due to a hold-up in crushing in key growing areas, dealers said.

* At 1:23 p.m., the key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.18 percent higher at 2,908 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose one percent to 2,898 ($56.9) per 100 kg.

* "The government may announce how much mills can exports in a first tranche and how much they can export in the entire season," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* India could decide whether to allow more sugar exports at a meeting of a panel of ministers, possibly on Nov. 16 or 17, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said last week.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet to agree over the cane price.

($1=50.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)