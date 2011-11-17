MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian sugar prices continued their upward march on Thursday, bolstered by hopes the government will allow exports next week and on a weak rupee, which made exports lucrative for Indian millers, dealers said.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally ended 1.18 percent higher at 2,916 rupees per 100 kg, after rising 1.21 percent in the previous session.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 1.1 percent to 2,966 ($58.27) per 100 kg.

* "Industry is hopeful that the government will take much awaited exports decision next week. It will allow at least 500,000 tonnes in first tranche," said a dealer based in Vashi market near Mumbai.

* India has put off a meeting of a panel of ministers to decide on allowing more sugar exports, possibly to Nov. 21, two government sources said on Wednesday.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet to agree over the cane price.

