MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian sugar futures
extended their gains into a fourth session on Friday on industry
hopes that the government will allow exports next week, though
spot market eased on weak demand, dealers said.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.69 percent higher at
2,938 rupees per 100 kg, after rising 2.5 percent in the
previous two sessions.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety eased 0.37 percent to 2,955 ($57.56) per
100 kg.
* "Demand was weak from stockists. Retail demand was weak as
key festivals are over. Traders are now waiting for the
government decision over exports," said Harakhchand Vora,
vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India has put off a meeting of a panel of ministers to
decide on allowing more sugar exports, possibly to Nov. 21, two
government sources said on Wednesday.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price
delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has
been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet
to agree over the cane price.
($1=51.34 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)