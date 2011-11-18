MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian sugar futures extended their gains into a fourth session on Friday on industry hopes that the government will allow exports next week, though spot market eased on weak demand, dealers said.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.69 percent higher at 2,938 rupees per 100 kg, after rising 2.5 percent in the previous two sessions.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety eased 0.37 percent to 2,955 ($57.56) per 100 kg.

* "Demand was weak from stockists. Retail demand was weak as key festivals are over. Traders are now waiting for the government decision over exports," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has put off a meeting of a panel of ministers to decide on allowing more sugar exports, possibly to Nov. 21, two government sources said on Wednesday.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet to agree over the cane price.

($1=51.34 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)