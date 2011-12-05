MUMBAI Dec 5 Sugar futures in India extended losses for the third straight session on Monday as selling pressure on mills due to higher output negated the impact of much awaited government notification permitting sweetner export in the current season, dealers and analysts said.

* The most traded sugar December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.73 percent at 2,958 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 11 rupees to 3,014 Indian rupees ($58.87) per 100 kg.

* India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of sugar exports under open general licence (OGL), a government statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the country allowed such sales as output was seen exceeding demand.

* The move however, failed to cheer the market as prices in overseas market have declined making it difficult to export.

* Expectations of higher supply from India and Thailand has put pressure on global sugar prices, dealers said..

* Industry expert Jonathan Kingsman also expects a sugar surplus of up to 8 million tonnes in the next 12 months.

* "Fall in international prices and higher production in the current season is putting pressure on mills and they are also facing liquidity crunch, which is putting selling pressure on them," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association said.

* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday, boosting the chances of more sugar exports by the government.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

($1 = 51.2012 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)