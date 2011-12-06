MUMBAI Dec 6 India's sugar futures rose
on Tuesday after falling for three straight sessions on firm
global cues which raised hopes for shipments following the
federal government permitting exports, analysts said.
* "Yesterday's government notification, allowing sugar
exports and a rise in prices of sugar in international market
has lifted the sentiment," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel
Commodities Broking.
* The key March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.63
cent, or 2.7 percent, to finish at 24.08 cents a lb on Monday.
* India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of
sugar exports under open general licence (OGL), a government
statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the country
allowed such sales as output was seen exceeding demand.
* The most traded sugar December contract on
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.27 percent at 2,964 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing
Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 25 rupees to
2,998 Indian rupees ($58.55) per 100 kg.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three
tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
($1 = 51.2012 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)