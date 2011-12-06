MUMBAI Dec 6 India's sugar futures rose on Tuesday after falling for three straight sessions on firm global cues which raised hopes for shipments following the federal government permitting exports, analysts said.

* "Yesterday's government notification, allowing sugar exports and a rise in prices of sugar in international market has lifted the sentiment," said Nalini Rao, analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* The key March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.63 cent, or 2.7 percent, to finish at 24.08 cents a lb on Monday.

* India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of sugar exports under open general licence (OGL), a government statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the country allowed such sales as output was seen exceeding demand.

* The most traded sugar December contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.27 percent at 2,964 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur, a key spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 25 rupees to 2,998 Indian rupees ($58.55) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 51.2012 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)