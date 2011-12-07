MUMBAI Dec 7 Indian sugar prices were steady on Wednesday as subdued demand outweighed the government decision to allow exports of 1 million tonnes of the sweetener, dealers said.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was almost unchanged at 2,965 rupees per 100 kg by 4:37 p.m.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety nudged down 0.1 percent to 2,996 rupees ($58.17) per 100 kg.

* "Retail and stockists demand was weak. Sugar millers are also cutting prices in tenders for the past two days," said Ashok Jain, president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

($1=51.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)