MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian sugar futures rose nearly one percent on Friday tailing a sharp rise in the world markets and a fall in rupee, though weaker demand and rising supplies weighed on the physical market, dealers said.

* The key January sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.9 percent at 2,899 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended steady at 2,984 rupees ($57.38) per 100 kg.

* "Indian futures rose tracking recovery in the London market. A weak rupee also supported," a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association (BSMA), said.

* London's March white sugar futures climbed $19.80 to close at $623.40 a tonne on Thursday.

* "Demand was weak in the spot markets. Supplies are also rising as crushing has gained momentum in Maharashtra," the BSMA member said.

* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday.

($1=52 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)