MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian sugar futures rose
nearly one percent on Friday tailing a sharp rise in the world
markets and a fall in rupee, though weaker demand and rising
supplies weighed on the physical market, dealers said.
* The key January sugar on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.9 percent at 2,899 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra
state, the most traded S-variety ended steady at 2,984 rupees
($57.38) per 100 kg.
* "Indian futures rose tracking recovery in the London
market. A weak rupee also supported," a member of Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association (BSMA), said.
* London's March white sugar futures climbed $19.80
to close at $623.40 a tonne on Thursday.
* "Demand was weak in the spot markets. Supplies are also
rising as crushing has gained momentum in Maharashtra," the BSMA
member said.
* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a
target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August
as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said,
which could hit India's surplus available for exports.
* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million
tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government
statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight
after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two
months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in
its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday.
($1=52 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)