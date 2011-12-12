MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian sugar futures edged lower in thin volume trade on Monday on rising supplies from the current season crop, which indicated a bumper harvest, dealers said.

* The key January sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.2 percent down at 2,894 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies from this season's crop are rising. Millers are under pressure to generate cash to pay farmers. Slowly they will reduce prices," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association said.

* Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within a fortnight.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety rose 0.85 percent to 2,978 rupees ($56.35) per 100 kg.

* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Dec. 5, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Dec. 5

($1=52.85 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)