MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian sugar prices slid on Tuesday on sluggish demand amid rising supplies from the ongoing cane crushing in a year widely expected to churn out a bumper sugar output, dealers said.
* "In the spot market demand was weak. Cold drink makers have trimmed purchases as their sales are falling due to cool weather," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association said.
* "Despite the fall in prices millers were selling sugar. They need money for cane payment," the member said. Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvest or within two weeks.
* The key January sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange finished 0.03 percent down at 2,893 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety dropped 0.94 percent to 2,950 rupees ($55.45) per 100 kg.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.
* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Dec. 5, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
($1=53.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)
