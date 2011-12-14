MUMBAI Dec 14 India's sugar prices fell for the second straight session on Wednesday as lacklustre demand compounded rising supplies from mills, dealers said.

* "Mills are under pressure to sell, even at reduced rates as they are facing liquidity problem and have to make payments to farmers to buy cane in the ongoing crashing season," said a member of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* At 4:10 p.m., the key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.72 percent at 2,908 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 15 rupees to 2,935 rupees ($55.14) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* Sugar production in Maharashtra is likely to miss the government's target of 9.3 million tonnes in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.

* India has issued the first permits for unrestricted sugar exports in a tranche of 1 million tonnes for the new season that began from Oct. 1, government sources said on Wednesday.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Dec. 5, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)