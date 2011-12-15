MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian sugar prices
extended the previous session's drop on Thursday on sluggish
demand, rising supplies and a weak overseas market, dealers and
analysts said.
* The key January sugar on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was 0.41 percent down at 2,890 rupees
per 100 kg by 4:44 p.m.
* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state,
the most traded S-variety fell 0.68 percent to 2,905 rupees
($54) per 100 kg.
* "The supply situation is very comfortable. We have good
carry forward stocks, and now supplies are rising from new
season crushing, but demand is weak," said Badruddin Khan,
associate vice-president of research, Angel Commodities Broking.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* New York sugar futures fell 2.6 percent on Wednesday,
while London white sugar futures dropped 1.74 percent.
* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a
target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August
as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said,
which could hit India's surplus available for exports.
* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million
tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government
statement on the website showed on Dec. 5, nearly a fortnight
after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.
* India allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open
general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that
ended in September.
($1=53.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)