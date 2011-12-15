MUMBAI Dec 15 Indian sugar prices extended the previous session's drop on Thursday on sluggish demand, rising supplies and a weak overseas market, dealers and analysts said.

* The key January sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.41 percent down at 2,890 rupees per 100 kg by 4:44 p.m.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.68 percent to 2,905 rupees ($54) per 100 kg.

* "The supply situation is very comfortable. We have good carry forward stocks, and now supplies are rising from new season crushing, but demand is weak," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research, Angel Commodities Broking.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* New York sugar futures fell 2.6 percent on Wednesday, while London white sugar futures dropped 1.74 percent.

* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Dec. 5, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

($1=53.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)