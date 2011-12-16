MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian sugar prices fell for the second straight session on Friday on low consumer demand and on rising supplies from mills, dealers and analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.48 percent at 2,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 45 rupees to 2,865 Indian rupees ($53.41) per 100 kg.

* "Mills are under pressure to sell as they have a liquidity problem and they need money to pay farmers for their canes," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on reduced buying from soft drink makers.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has allowed exports of one million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 year.

* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said, which could hit India's surplus available for exports.

($1 = 53.6450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)