MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian sugar prices fell
for the second straight session on Friday on low consumer demand
and on rising supplies from mills, dealers and analysts said.
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.48 percent at
2,878 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state,
the most traded S-variety fell 45 rupees to 2,865 Indian rupees
($53.41) per 100 kg.
* "Mills are under pressure to sell as they have a liquidity
problem and they need money to pay farmers for their canes,"
said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on
reduced buying from soft drink makers.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India has allowed exports of one million tonnes of sugar
so far in the 2011/12 year.
* Sugar production in Maharashtra state is likely to miss a
target of 9.3 million tonnes the government forecast in August
as cane yields are lower than expected, industry officials said,
which could hit India's surplus available for exports.
($1 = 53.6450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)