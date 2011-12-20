MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian sugar futures rose for the second straight session on short covering though fall in consumer demand and higher supply by mills capped the gains, analysts and dealers said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed at 0.59 percent higher at 2,882 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 7 percent in last one month.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety sugar was trading flat at 2,856 rupees ($54.10) per 100 kg.

* Higher selling from mills to meet liquidity demand during the on-going crushing operations across the country is putting pressure on physical market prices, a member of sugar merchants association said.

* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on reduced buying from soft-drink makers.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 year. ($1 = 52.79 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)