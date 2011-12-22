MUMBAI Dec 22 India's sugar futures
extended losses on Thursday on lower consumer demand and higher
supplies by mills in spot markets, dealers said.
* "Sugar prices can fall another 20-25 rupees per 100 kg in
the next few days and after that, they are likely to stabilise,"
said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* Cane crushing operations are on and mills are under
pressure to sell at lower rates, as they need cash to pay
farmers, Kuwadia said.
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed at 0.24 percent lower
at 2,867 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety sugar fell 5 rupees to 2,850 Indian rupees
($54.28)per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter due
to reduced buying from soft-drink makers.
* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers'
body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year on year.
* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar so far in the 2011/12 year.
($1 = 52.5100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)