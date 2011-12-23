MUMBAI Dec 23 India's sugar futures snapped a two-session fall on short-covering and on hopes of lower January quota. In the physical market, however, the decline continued on higher supplies and lower demand.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.48 percent at 2,881 rupees per 100 kg.

* The contract has fallen over 4 percent in last one month.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety sugar fell 8 rupees to 2,842 rupees ($53.9) per 100 kg.

* "Traders are hoping for lower January non-levy quota, and that has lifted sentiment. Prices are still under pressure on higher supplies and low demand," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* * Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* Demand for sugar usually goes down during the winter on reduced buying from soft-drink makers.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year on year.

* India, the world's top consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* The country has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 year.

($1 = 52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)