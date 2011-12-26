MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian sugar futures rose one percent on Monday on hopes the government will make available a lower amount of non-levy sugar in January, though weak demand capped the upside in spot market, dealers and analysts said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* "The market is expecting a quota of less than 1.7 million tonnes for January. Demand was weak in the physical market," said Ashok Jain, president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has made available 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar for December. See

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1 percent higher at 2,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety edged up 0.25 percent to 2,837 rupees ($53.83) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

($1=52.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ted Kerr)