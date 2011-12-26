MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian sugar futures rose
one percent on Monday on hopes the government will make
available a lower amount of non-levy sugar in January, though
weak demand capped the upside in spot market, dealers and
analysts said.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* "The market is expecting a quota of less than 1.7 million
tonnes for January. Demand was weak in the physical market,"
said Ashok Jain, president, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* India has made available 1.7 million tonnes of non-levy
sugar for December. See
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1 percent higher at
2,905 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state,
the most traded S-variety edged up 0.25 percent to 2,837 rupees
($53.83) per 100 kg.
* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it
will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1
and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers'
body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
($1=52.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ted Kerr)