MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian sugar futures ended flat in lower volume trade on Tuesday as the market was waiting for details of the non-levy sugar quota for January, expected on Wednesday, dealers said.

* Some traders felt the government was likely to make available less than the 1.7 million tonnes it released for December as there is no big festival in January which might see high sugar demand and they think the government will try to support sugar prices by keeping supply tight after raising cane procurement prices that mills have to pay to farmers.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* "In the spot market, trading was negligible. People were waiting for the January quota," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended unchanged at 2,905 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended unchanged at 2,837 rupees ($53.53) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

($1=53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)