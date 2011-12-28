MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday on subdued demand and rising supplies from the ongoing cane crushing, while spot was steady as the market was waiting for details of the non-levy sugar quota for January, dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the federal government fixes the quantity each mill can sell on a monthly basis.

* "In spot market, demand is very weak form bulk buyers. Cold-drink makers have almost stopped buying due to cold wave," said a member of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.65 percent down at 2,886 rupees per 100 kg by 4:55 p.m.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety eased 0.14 percent to 2,833 rupees ($53.35) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier. ($1=53.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)