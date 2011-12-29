MUMBAI Dec 29 Indian sugar futures edged higher on Thursday on hopes the government will make available lower amount of non-levy sugar for January, while spot market fell on sluggish demand from bulk consumers, dealers said.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.9 percent up at 2,912 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended down 0.46 percent at 2,834 rupees ($53.47) per 100 kg.

* "Cold drink makers were not buying due to a drop in temperature. Retail demand was also weak. Usually during month-end demand improves, but so far it is weak," said Harakhchand Vora, vice-president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Wholesale traders stock up on food articles in the last and first week of the month to prepare for purchases by India's salaried middle class, who buy in the first two weeks of the month after receiving wages.

* Traders said the government may supply less than the 1.7 million tonnes of sugar it released for December in the absence of any major festival in January. They expect the government to support sugar prices by keeping supply tight, having raised the price that mills must pay farmers for procurement.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

($1=53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)