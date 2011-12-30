MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday tracking a drop in the world market and on an estimated rise in output, though spot market edged higher on lower availability of non-levy sugar for January, dealers and analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.55 percent down at 2,896 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended up one percent at 2,862 rupees ($53.9) per 100 kg.

* "Weakness in the world market was weighing on sentiments. Cane-crushing is also progressing well in India," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* New York benchmark raw sugar futures dipped on investor selling and book-squaring on the last trading day of 2011, trading below Wednesday's three-week peak, and pressured by big crops in the EU, Russia, Ukraine, India and Thailand.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1=53.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)