NEW DELHI Jan 2 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday as rising inventory forced mills to sell the sweetener despite waning demand during the winter season with spot prices also seeing a drop, dealers and analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.52 percent down at 2,881 rupees ($54.0) per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended down 0.16 percent at 2,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is a selling pressure, as crushing is at full swing. Mills have huge stocks and we know that demand typically drops in the winter," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra was 18.8 percent higher year-on-year in the first three months of the 2011/12 crushing season that started on Oct. 1, an industry official said.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

* New York sugar ended on Friday with one of the biggest yearly declines of any commodity in 2011, which saw production of the sweetener increase after prices rallied to a 30-year peak early in the year.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1=53.30Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)