MUMBAI Jan 3 India sugar futures extended losses on Tuesday on weak consumer demand in the ongoing winter season and as mills sold more of the sweetener to meet immediate payment requirements, dealers said.

* The most traded January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed down 1.28 percent at 2,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 12 rupees to 2,848 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Crushing season is going on across the country and mills need cash to pay farmers for their cane. They are ready to sell even if the prices are declining," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Lower sugar prices in overseas market and higher domestic output is also putting downward pressure , Kuwadia said.

* India produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra was 18.8 percent higher from the year ago in the first three months of the 2011/12 crushing season that started on Oct. 1, an industry official said.

* New York sugar ended down on Friday with one of the biggest yearly declines of any commodity in 2011, which saw production of the sweetener increase after prices rallied to a 30-year peak early in the year. The March raw sugar contract closed at 23.30 cents a lb on Friday.

* The U.S agricultural commodity markets were closed on Monday.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes