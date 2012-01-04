MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Wednesday as a jump in the overseas market, and lower non-levy quota for January at home, outweighed sluggish local spot demand, dealers and analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent down at 2,841 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended down 0.5 percent at 2,835 rupees ($53.49) per 100 kg.

* "Bulk consumers were not buying. Retail demand was weak, but it should improve from next week due to the Makar Sankranti festival," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar Factory.

* Indians will celebrate the Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti on Jan. 15.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* New York raw sugar futures rallied more than 5 percent in the biggest one-day surge in 4-1/2 months on Tuesday, marking one of the strongest commodity kickoffs for the first trading day of 2012.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

($1=53 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)