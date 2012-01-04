MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian sugar futures ended
steady on Wednesday as a jump in the overseas market, and lower
non-levy quota for January at home, outweighed sluggish local
spot demand, dealers and analysts said.
* The key January sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.1 percent down at
2,841 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra
state, the most traded S-variety ended down 0.5 percent at 2,835
rupees ($53.49) per 100 kg.
* "Bulk consumers were not buying. Retail demand was weak,
but it should improve from next week due to the Makar Sankranti
festival," said an official at Ajinkyatara Co-operative Sugar
Factory.
* Indians will celebrate the Hindu festival of Makar
Sankranti on Jan. 15.
* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of
sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than
in December when demand is usually more.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* New York raw sugar futures rallied more than 5 percent in
the biggest one-day surge in 4-1/2 months on Tuesday, marking
one of the strongest commodity kickoffs for the first trading
day of 2012.
* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it
will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
($1=53 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)