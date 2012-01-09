MUMBAI Jan 9 India's sugar futures rose half a percent on Monday on hopes that the government might allow additional sugar exports in next few days, analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.5 percent at 2,804 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra, sugar fell 2 rupees to 2,806 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There were reports that food ministry is moving a proposal, which allows additional exports, next week to convene the empowered group of ministers (EGoM) on food. This has lifted the sentiment," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president research at Angel Commodities Broking.

* The government may allow further exports of sugar in the next few days as domestic production is expected to exceed demand and global prices have firmed up, a Press Trust of India report said on Monday, quoting sources.

* The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 season, which begins on October 1.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.

* Lower non-levy quota for January limited the downside in the spot market, dealers said. India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)