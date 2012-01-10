MUMBAI Jan 10 India's sugar futures fell on Tuesday after rising for two straight sessions on low consumer demand during the ongoing winter season and higher selling by mills in spot markets, analysts said.

* The key December sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 2,800 rupees per 100 kg at 4:56 p.m.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.21 percent to 2,801 Indian rupees ($53.35) per 100 kg.

*"We expect prices to remain range bound for while. However, if the government made any announcement regarding the exports, it could push price up for a while," Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India said.

* Demand for the sweetner usually goes down during the winter season in India.

* The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 season, which begins on October 1.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.

* Lower non-levy quota for January limited the downside in the spot market, dealers said. India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis. ($1 = 52.5050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)