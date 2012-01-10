MUMBAI Jan 10 India's sugar futures fell
on Tuesday after rising for two straight sessions on low
consumer demand during the ongoing winter season and higher
selling by mills in spot markets, analysts said.
* The key December sugar on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 2,800
rupees per 100 kg at 4:56 p.m.
* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state,
the most traded S-variety fell 0.21 percent to 2,801 Indian
rupees ($53.35) per 100 kg.
*"We expect prices to remain range bound for while. However,
if the government made any announcement regarding the exports,
it could push price up for a while," Ashwini Bansod, a senior
analyst at MF Global Commodities India said.
* Demand for the sweetner usually goes down during the
winter season in India.
* The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar so far in the 2011/12 season, which begins on October 1.
* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it
will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago
period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body,
has said.
* Lower non-levy quota for January limited the downside in
the spot market, dealers said. India has allowed millers to sell
1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January,
200,000 tonnes lower than in December when demand is usually
more.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
($1 = 52.5050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)