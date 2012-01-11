MUMBAI Jan 11 Sugar prices in India, both
in futures and spot markets, rose on Wednesday, as lower selling
by mills expecting a government decision on sugar exports in the
next few days, offset low consumer demand in the ongoing winter
season, dealers said.
* At 4:50 p.m., the key January sugar contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up
0.25 percent at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing
Maharashtra, sugar rose 17 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Mills are not selling at lower prices, as they have 20
days to exhaust January non-levy quota. They are adopting wait
and watch policy," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of
sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than
in December, when demand is usually more.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
* Demand for the sweetner usually goes down during the
winter season in India.
* The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar so far in the 2011/12 season, which begins on October 1.
* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it
will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct.
1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period,
the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)