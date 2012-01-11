MUMBAI Jan 11 Sugar prices in India, both in futures and spot markets, rose on Wednesday, as lower selling by mills expecting a government decision on sugar exports in the next few days, offset low consumer demand in the ongoing winter season, dealers said.

* At 4:50 p.m., the key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading up 0.25 percent at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra, sugar rose 17 rupees to 2,817 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Mills are not selling at lower prices, as they have 20 days to exhaust January non-levy quota. They are adopting wait and watch policy," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December, when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis.

* Demand for the sweetner usually goes down during the winter season in India.

* The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2011/12 season, which begins on October 1.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)